FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,094 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 7,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $103.78 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

