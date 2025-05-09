Fullcircle Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,321 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $176.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $131.79 and a one year high of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. This represents a 27.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,627,415.24. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,789. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

