Colonial Trust Co SC Buys 483 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 729,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,777,000 after buying an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.