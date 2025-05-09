Q2 EPS Estimates for Marcus Boosted by Barrington Research

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSFree Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.50 million.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.88 on Friday. Marcus has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $536.05 million, a P/E ratio of -49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marcus by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 193,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1,102.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marcus by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 225,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.69%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

