Q2 Earnings Estimate for Stella-Jones Issued By Desjardins

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SJ. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.83.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$72.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$62.26 and a one year high of C$98.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.79, for a total value of C$65,788.60. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

Further Reading

