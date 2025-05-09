Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Spectral Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

EDTXF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

About Spectral Medical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.