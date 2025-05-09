Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Spectral Medical Stock Up 1.6 %
EDTXF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.20.
About Spectral Medical
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectral Medical
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- DoorDash’s Uptrend Is Gaining Momentum in 2025
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Monolithic Power Systems: Will Strong Earnings Spark a Recovery?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Flutter Entertainment May Be a Resilient Sports Betting Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.