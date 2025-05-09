Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,854 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.38% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

