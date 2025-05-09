Raymond James Lowers Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ventum Financial upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.40.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Premium Brands stock opened at C$82.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$72.57 and a 12-month high of C$97.10.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.