Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,215 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $37,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.93.

NYSE:MPC opened at $150.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $184.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

