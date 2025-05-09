Fiduciary Trust Co Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $31,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

