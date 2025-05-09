EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

