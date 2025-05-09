FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $267,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,563.28. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $359,761 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.