First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Invests $9.66 Million in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,660,000. Progyny makes up about 2.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $11,265,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 376,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 316,918 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Trading Down 0.1 %
PGNY opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on PGNY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
