Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 46,246 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $65,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

