Expect Equity LLC Makes New Investment in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Expect Equity LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Expect Equity LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Mayville Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

MEC opened at $14.38 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $293.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $135.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

