Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,838,000 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ziff Davis worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 57,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,967 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZD

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other news, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,652.19. This represents a 18.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.