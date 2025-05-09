Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,712 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,420,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $36.61 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $130.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

