Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,786 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,481 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $22,192,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $19,458,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,622,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 711,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 474,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,836.18. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,043 shares of company stock worth $327,338 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.16 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 354.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.