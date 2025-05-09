Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$935.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.6 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $223.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

