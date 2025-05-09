BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,826 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65,213.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 541,270 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,947,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

