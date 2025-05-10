Game Creek Capital LP Sells 250 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,599 shares of company stock worth $5,733,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

