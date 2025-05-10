Piper Sandler Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $190.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIN. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $344.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.65.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $199.47 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total value of $6,881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,786.76. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,742 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,759 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.