Gates Capital Management Inc. Invests $40.07 Million in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,068,000. Garrett Motion makes up about 0.8% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $11.59 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.05.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $13,597,091.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,834,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,806,360.85. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,098,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,577,803.08. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,264,853 shares of company stock worth $30,663,903 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

