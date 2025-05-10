ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 191 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total transaction of $188,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,020. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $981.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $844.85 and its 200-day moving average is $970.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 143.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,048.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,603,360,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 666,383 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

