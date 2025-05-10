Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.07 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,162,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,434,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 247,678 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

