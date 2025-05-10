Game Creek Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.