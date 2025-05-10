Alberto Uggetti Sells 1,961 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,950. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alberto Uggetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UL Solutions alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of UL Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00.

UL Solutions Price Performance

ULS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion and a PE ratio of 43.27. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UL Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in UL Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 118,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.