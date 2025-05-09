Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,007 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $262.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.07. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

