John J. Rinello Sells 109 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gartner Price Performance
Gartner stock opened at $432.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.05 and a 52-week high of $584.01.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
