Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) Upgraded at Benchmark

Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Lattice Stock Performance

Lattice has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get Lattice alerts:

About Lattice

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.