bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Hold

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

bioMérieux Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

