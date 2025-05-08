First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,448 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $30,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0618 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

