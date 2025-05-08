Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Announces Earnings Results

Huddled Group (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Huddled Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.

Huddled Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUD stock opened at GBX 3.18 ($0.04) on Thursday. Huddled Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of £10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.17.

Huddled Group Company Profile

We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value and efficiency in the ever-expanding realm of e-commerce.

Our mission is to launch and cultivate innovative, hyper-relevant businesses that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

Through strategic investments, continuous innovation, and a customer-centric approach; combined with a management team with a track-record of successfully launching, building and exiting businesses in the Technology, Media and Telecom sector we ensure that our businesses stay at the forefront of their respective industries, and not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

