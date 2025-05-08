Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. Bowman Consulting Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.24. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,455.42. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWMN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

