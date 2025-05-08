Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after buying an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,040. The trade was a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,481 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

