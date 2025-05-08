EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.77 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,038 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

