Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after buying an additional 3,762,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 1,698,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,224,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.50. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

