Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Epacria Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 483,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 500.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 596,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 497,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

