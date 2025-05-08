Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,617 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRST. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

