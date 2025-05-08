Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 175,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 80,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 689,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NGVC opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.62. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.