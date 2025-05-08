Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stake Cut by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,772 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 322.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 218,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 166,653 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $422.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

