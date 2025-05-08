Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,465,000 after buying an additional 333,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 164,964 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,249,000 after buying an additional 302,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Textron by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,971,000 after acquiring an additional 155,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.70.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

