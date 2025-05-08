Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,000. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $529.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. Analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

