Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Varex Imaging worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This trade represents a 50.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $336.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

