ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $3.55 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

