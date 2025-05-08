Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 48,852 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after buying an additional 105,834 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 448,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $797.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $350.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

In other Bristow Group news, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,411.95. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $272,245.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,188,625 shares in the company, valued at $104,299,923.75. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,027 shares of company stock worth $1,149,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

