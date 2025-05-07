14,359 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

