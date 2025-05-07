Dorsey Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 12.4% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $120,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This represents a 96.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,746.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,636.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,389.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,841.00 to $3,995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,821.91.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

