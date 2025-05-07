Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

