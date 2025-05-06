Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.13% of Alto Neuroscience worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Alto Neuroscience ( NYSE:ANRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANRO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

